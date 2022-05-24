SpaceX president defends CEO Elon Musk against sexual misconduct allegation: Report
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk against a sexual misconduct allegation that he has denied, CNBC news reported on Monday.
Business Insider last week reported that Musk's private rocket company SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.
"Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations," Shotwell wrote in an email to employees last week, according to the CNBC report.
Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has denied the report of harassment, calling the person who made the claim a liar.
The Business Insider article quoted an anonymous person who said she was a friend of the flight attendant. The friend had provided a statement as part of the private settlement process, according to the article.
SpaceX and Shotwell could not immediately be reached for comment.
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg sued over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
The District of Columbia on Monday sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users' personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in D.C. Superior Court. Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook user s without their permission.
-
North Korea says virus situation 'under control'
North Korea said on Tuesday it was witnessing a "stable" downward trend in its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, reporting less than 200,000 new patients with fever symptoms for a third consecutive day on Tuesday. At least 134,510 people newly showed fever symptoms as of Monday evening, taking the total number of such cases to 2.95 million since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported. The death toll stood at 68.
-
Uyghurs urge UN rights chief to ask hard questions in Xinjiang
Uyghurs have urged UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to avoid falling victim to a public relations stunt as her trip to China enters a delicate new phase on Tuesday with a visit to the remote Xinjiang region. The ruling Communist Party is accused of detaining over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region as part of a years-long security crackdown the United States has labelled a "genocide".
-
14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach: Official
The bodies of 14 people have washed up on a beach in Myanmar, police told AFP on Monday, with the UN Refugee Agency citing reports that the deceased include Rohingya children. "Fourteen dead bodies were found, and 35 people including the boat owners were rescued alive," said a police spokesperson in Pathein district, Lieutenant Colonel Tun Shwe, around 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of Yangon.
-
Boris Johnson pictured drinking at party during UK lockdown
Four photographs of Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking at a Downing Street gathering when the UK was under lockdown have emerged just as his government braces for the release of a report into the so-called Partygate scandal. The photos, published by ITV News, show Johnson proposing a toast with a group of at least nine people next to a table with several bottles of alcohol and party food.
