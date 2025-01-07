Menu Explore
Spain says social media platforms such as Musk's X must be neutral, not interfere

Reuters |
Jan 07, 2025 07:51 PM IST

Spain govt spokesperson said ‘we believe that these platforms must always act with absolute neutrality and above all, without interfering.’

Social media platforms should be neutral and not interfere in other nations' political affairs, Spain's government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)
Pilar Alegria was answering a question about the high-profile spat between billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the social messaging platform X, and European leaders such as Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.

"We believe that these platforms must always act with absolute neutrality and above all, without interfering," she told a news conference.

A European Commission spokesperson said on Monday that while Musk was free to express his views on European politics, X must adhere to rules in the EU's Digital Services Act, under which large online platforms have to analyse and mitigate potential risks for electoral processes and civic discourse.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
