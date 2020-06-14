e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Spain says will reopen EU borders, barring Portugal, on June 21

Spain says will reopen EU borders, barring Portugal, on June 21

Spain will next Sunday re-establish free travel with fellow EU countries except Portugal, whose land border will remain closed until July 1, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Spain had previously planned to restart full EU travel on July 1 but decided to lift “border checks with all member countries on June 21,” except with Portugal, Sanchez said in a televised speech on Sunday.
Spain had previously planned to restart full EU travel on July 1 but decided to lift “border checks with all member countries on June 21,” except with Portugal, Sanchez said in a televised speech on Sunday.(Reuters file photo for representation)
         

Spain will next Sunday re-establish free travel with fellow EU countries except Portugal, whose land border will remain closed until July 1, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

Spain had previously planned to restart full EU travel on July 1 but decided to lift “border checks with all member countries on June 21,” except with Portugal, Sanchez said in a televised speech on Sunday.

tags
top news
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In