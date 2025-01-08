Menu Explore
Spanish PM says Elon Musk ‘stirs up hatred, openly attacks institutions’

AFP |
Jan 08, 2025 06:43 PM IST

Elon Musk has provoked fury across Europe with a string of attacks on the continent's leaders.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that X owner and Donald Trump ally Elon Musk "openly attacks our institutions" and "stirs up hatred".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (left) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(AFP and Reuters)
Musk, who is set for a role in US President-elect Trump's administration, has provoked fury across Europe with a string of attacks on the continent's leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During a speech for the start of official commemorations on the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco's death, Sanchez accused Musk of heading an "international reactionary" movement that "openly attacks our institutions, stirs up hatred and openly calls for the support of the heirs of Nazism in Germany's upcoming elections."

Also Read | 'Girl, you're not...': Musk's sassy reply to Trudeau over US-Canada merger

"All this is a problem, a challenge, a challenge that should challenge all of us who believe in democracy," the Socialist premier added at the event at Madrid's Reina Sofia art museum , the home to Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" painting, one of the most famous anti-Franco works.

Musk has offered strong support to the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of snap elections in the country on February 23, and will host a discussion on X with the party's leader Alice Weidel on Thursday.

Also Read | Harvard-educated Elon Musk biographer says billionaire is going mad: ‘I legitimately believe…’

The billionaire has also called for Starmer to be removed, and urged the release from jail of Tommy Robinson, one of Britain's best known far-right agitators.

