e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Congress to resume joint session to consider election results

Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Congress to resume joint session to consider election results

“Today’s shameful assault on our democracy -- anointed at the highest level of government -- must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election,” tweeted Pelosi.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certifying of Biden’s win will show the world it won’t back down. Pelosi made these comments as the House reconvened after being shut down by unruly pro-Trump protesters at US Capitol.
Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certifying of Biden’s win will show the world it won’t back down. Pelosi made these comments as the House reconvened after being shut down by unruly pro-Trump protesters at US Capitol.(Reuters Photo)
         

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday (local time) asked the Congress to resume a joint session to consider election results.

“Today’s shameful assault on our democracy -- anointed at the highest level of government -- must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election,” tweeted Pelosi.

The House of Representatives voted 282-138 against an attempt to overturn Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. The Congress had earlier rejected an attempt to object to Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election results in Arizona.

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Republican Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night (local time).

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certifying of Biden’s win will show the world it won’t back down. Pelosi made these comments as the House reconvened after being shut down by unruly pro-Trump protesters at US Capitol.

She said that every four years the ritual provides an example to the world of American democracy.

“Despite the shameful actions of today, we will still do so. We will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of,” said Pelosi.

tags
top news
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In