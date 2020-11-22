e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Sputnik V priced lower than Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Sputnik V priced lower than Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

On November 11, Russia had said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to the first interim analysis.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Moscow
Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11.
Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. (REUTERS)
         

The price per dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be much lower than that of the vaccines of US drug giants Pfizer and Moderna, said the Russian vaccine’s official Twitter account on Sunday.

“Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of USD 19.50 and Moderna of USD 25-USD 37 per dose actually means their price of USD 39 and USD 50-USD 74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower,” the official account said.

Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

On November 11, Russia had said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to the first interim analysis.

On November 17, Moderna, in its official statement, had announced that the independent, U.S. NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

Similarly, on November 18, Pfizer had said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people.

tags
top news
Congress at its lowest in last 72 years, says rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress at its lowest in last 72 years, says rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
‘Could’ve claimed Kohli’s offspirng as an Aussie if the baby was born here’
‘Could’ve claimed Kohli’s offspirng as an Aussie if the baby was born here’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In