Sri Lanka crisis: Couple share kiss while protesting at PM's office. Photo viral
- The picture showed the couple kissing with sea of protestors surrounding them in what Newswire said was from the stir that occurred in Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst economic crisis and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - blamed by the nation for mishandling the nation's finances - quit Thursday night, after fleeing first to the Maldives and then Singapore. The country has been rocked by violent protests - tens of thousands have repeatedly stormed government buildings, including the residences of the president and prime minister - and supplies of food, fuel and essential goods are scarce if not exhausted. Amid this unrest, a picture tweeted by Newswire, the country's largest news aggregator has gone viral - a couple kissing amid a sea of agitators.
Newswire said the photo was taken amid protests outside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office on Wednesday. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this.
"Couple goals! A couple was seen displaying affection after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister's office in Colombo," Newswire tweeted.
The protest - in which one person died and at least 80 were injured - were triggered by Lankans irked by Wickremesinghe taking over as the acting president after Rajapaksa fled, despite the prime minister also having promised to step down.
Wickremesinghe is a six-time former PM who, it was hoped, could lead the country out of this crisis when he was re-appointed in May. However, protesters now say he is an ally of the influential Rajapaksa clan - blamed for this crisis - they demanded both resign.
Sri Lanka police said the man who lost his life was a 26-year-old protestor who died at a hospital after being injured near the premier's office.
As acting president, Wickremesinghe on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency and a curfew in the western province that was swiftly cancelled and the re-instated. He also called on the military and police to 'do what is necessary' to contain the protests
Sri Lanka speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said a new president will be elected July 20.
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt open big lead to succeed Boris Johnson
Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are ahead of their rivals in the race to become Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister. In the second ballot of Tory MPs on Thursday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 101 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 83. Liz Truss was third with 64. The next ballot is scheduled for Monday. Attorney General Suella Braverman was knocked out, under rules that remove the candidate with the lowest support.
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sends resignation to Speaker: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the Parliament Speaker late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters. It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added. He might later move to the UAE, sources said. A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Rajapaksa.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore; govt says Lanka prez not granted asylum
Embattled and on-the-run Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore Thursday evening after having fled from the crisis-hit island nation to Maldives two days before. Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma, and two bodyguards were on board Saudia Airlines flight SV 788 from Male that left at 11.30 am local time (noon IST), news agency AFP reported. A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
'Something went wrong...': Twitter was briefly down for almost 55k users
Twitter was briefly down for almost 55,000 users globally on Thursday, according to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 400 outages were reported in India till 5.30 pm, according to Downdetector. The data also showed that most problems in the country were reported on Twitter's website (73%) and second most on the app (26%). The outage, however, lasted around 10 minutes and Twitter services were restored.
Van Gogh self-portrait found, hidden behind 'Head of a Peasant Woman'
National Galleries of Scotland said its experts were looking at how to remove the glue and cardboard covering the self-portrait without damaging "Head of a Peasant Woman". "When we saw the x-ray for the first time of course we were hugely excited," senior paintings conservator Lesley Stevenson said in a video shared by National Galleries of Scotland.
