Sri Lanka crisis: Couple share kiss while protesting at PM's office. Photo viral

Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst economic crisis and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - blamed by the nation for mishandling the nation's finances - quit Thursday night, after fleeing first to the Maldives and then Singapore. The country has been rocked by violent protests - tens of thousands have repeatedly stormed government buildings, including the residences of the president and prime minister - and supplies of food, fuel and essential goods are scarce if not exhausted. Amid this unrest, a picture tweeted by Newswire, the country's largest news aggregator has gone viral - a couple kissing amid a sea of agitators.

Newswire said the photo was taken amid protests outside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office on Wednesday. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this.

"Couple goals! A couple was seen displaying affection after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister's office in Colombo," Newswire tweeted.

Couple goals!



A couple was seen displaying affection after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister's office in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/mpPG1y2fvD — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 13, 2022

The protest - in which one person died and at least 80 were injured - were triggered by Lankans irked by Wickremesinghe taking over as the acting president after Rajapaksa fled, despite the prime minister also having promised to step down.

Wickremesinghe is a six-time former PM who, it was hoped, could lead the country out of this crisis when he was re-appointed in May. However, protesters now say he is an ally of the influential Rajapaksa clan - blamed for this crisis - they demanded both resign.

Sri Lanka police said the man who lost his life was a 26-year-old protestor who died at a hospital after being injured near the premier's office.

As acting president, Wickremesinghe on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency and a curfew in the western province that was swiftly cancelled and the re-instated. He also called on the military and police to 'do what is necessary' to contain the protests

Sri Lanka speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said a new president will be elected July 20.