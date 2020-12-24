e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as coronavirus spread persists

Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as coronavirus spread persists

Kosgama, Awissawella and Ruwanwella, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Colombo, were locked down from Thursday noon.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 18:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Colombo
The two clusters that emerged in October — one centered on a garment factory and other on a fish market — account for most of Sri Lanka’s outbreak.
The two clusters that emerged in October — one centered on a garment factory and other on a fish market — account for most of Sri Lanka’s outbreak.(AP)
         

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the festive season.

Kosgama, Awissawella and Ruwanwella, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Colombo, were locked down from Thursday noon.

Lockdowns have been applied in dozens of towns and villages since a resurgence of the coronavirus in the Indian Ocean island nation in October. Schools and key public offices have been closed, public gatherings banned and restrictions imposed on public transport.

The two clusters that emerged in October — one centered on a garment factory and other on a fish market — account for most of Sri Lanka’s outbreak. The confirmed cases from the two clusters have grown to 34,959 on Thursday. Sri Lanka’s total since March is about 38,600.

tags
top news
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In