Sri Lanka students mob PM's home over economic crisis
Thousands of Sri Lankan university students mobbed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's home on Sunday demanding his resignation over the island nation's worsening economic crisis.
Months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and acute food and fuel shortages have sparked increasing public discontent in Sri Lanka, which is dealing with its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.
Sunday's protest saw student leaders scale the fence of Rajapaksa's compound in Colombo after police erected barricades on various roads around the capital to stop them from linking up with demonstrators elsewhere.
"You can block the road, but can't stop our struggle until the entire government goes home," one unidentified student leader said while standing on top of the walls.
Facing off against rows of police holding riot shields, protesters tried to pull down the barricades preventing them from entering the residence.
Some carried signs that said "Go Home Gota" -- the nickname for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is Mahinda's younger brother -- while others wore the Guy Fawkes mask that have become synonymous with anti-establishment movements.
Police said Mahinda Rajapaksa, the head of Sri Lanka's ruling clan, was not on the premises at the time and the crowd left peacefully.
For more than two weeks, thousands of protesters have been camped daily outside the seafront office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, demanding for him and his brother to step down.
Nationwide demonstrations have seen crowds attempt to storm the homes and offices of government figures.
This week a man was shot dead when police fired on a road blockade in the central town of Rambukkana -- the first fatality since protests last month.
Sri Lanka's economic collapse began to be felt after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The country is unable to finance essential imports, which has left rice, milk powder, sugar, wheat flour, and pharmaceuticals in short supply, while runaway inflation has worsened hardships.
Utilities unable to pay for fuel have imposed long daily blackouts to ration power, while long lines snake around service stations each morning as people queue for scant supplies of petrol and kerosene.
Finance minister Ali Sabry, who is in Washington to negotiate an International Monetary Fund bailout, warned Friday that the economic situation in Sri Lanka will likely deteriorate even further.
French presidential election: Nation votes in showdown for Macron, Le Pen
France voted in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Participation was 26.1% at midday, slightly higher than at the same point in the first-round vote April 10. She took selfies with fans, as Macron greeted crowds with handshakes and embraces in the English Channel coastal town of Le Touquet.
US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, the country's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov alleged on Sunday that the work of the Russian embassy in Washington is being 'blocked' by US authorities. The United States has been at the forefront of world action against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Like the US, Moscow, too, has expelled American diplomats from Russia.
Ukraine's Zelensky, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky said he and Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory, and the exchange of Ukrainian troops holed up at the plant.
Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in east Ukraine
Mikhailo, who has lost everything to the war, except perhaps his sense of humour has survived the Russian onslaught under the ruins of Rubizhne, on the frontline of the battling raging for control on eastern Ukraine. The next town along the Donbas frontline, Kremina, fell to Russian forces five days ago. Rubizhne hangs by a thread with the launch of a major Russian offensive to conquer the region. Most of the south remained under Ukrainian control on Saturday. Every building, with no exception, bears witness to the fighting.
Should Johnson quit over ‘partygate’? Here's what top Conservatives leader said
As calls continue to grow demanding UK prime minister Boris Johnson's resignation over the so-called 'partygate' scandal, the co-chair of the Conservatives Party, Oliver Dowden, has cautioned against any such move, saying doing so would be 'dearly damaging to the country.' Read UK justice minister quits over Johnson's 'partygate' scandal The 42-year-old leader of the Tories also said he does not believe the premier 'misled' Parliament.
