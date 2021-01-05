e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Sri Lanka to sign agreement to secure Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka to sign agreement to secure Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX

The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme is run by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Colombo
A Sri Lankan man walks past pavement shops closed due to the virus outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
A Sri Lankan man walks past pavement shops closed due to the virus outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
         

Sri Lanka is all set to finalise an agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine via the United Nations-backed COVAX facility, which subsidises the shots for 92 low and middle income countries.

The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme is run by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers. Sri Lanka joined the COVAX facility last year and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) has accredited the nation, making it eligible to receive the vaccines through the programme.

The Lanka Cabinet will sign part two of the COVAX agreement with the WHO this week, enabling the country to obtain a limited quantity of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of this year, according to an official statement.

The signing of the second part has to be done by January 8, it said. Eligible countries are required to submit request applications under two phases to receive the vaccine facility. The first part -- which include information regarding the target group, storage capacity and technical information -- was required to be submitted before December 7 and Lanka has done it on time, the statement said.

The Lankan government had earlier said that it would also opt for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 infections in Lanka since early October. The number of deaths which stood at just 13 till October has now passed the 200-mark. The total cases exceed 45,240.

tags
top news
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In