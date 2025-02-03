Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Starmer to urge Europe to 'bear down' on Putin at landmark talks

AFP |
Feb 03, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Starmer to urge Europe to 'bear down' on Putin at landmark talks

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will urge European leaders to "continue bearing down" on Russian President Vladimir Putin when he becomes the first UK premier to attend a European Council gathering since Brexit on Monday.

Starmer to urge Europe to 'bear down' on Putin at landmark talks
Starmer to urge Europe to 'bear down' on Putin at landmark talks

Starmer said during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday that he was "very much looking forward" to attending Monday's informal EU leaders retreat in Belgium.

While there, the prime minister will discuss plans for a UK-EU defence and security partnership "in order to tackle the generational threats we all face," according to a press release sent out by his Downing Street office late Sunday.

He will also call on European countries to "continue bearing down on Putin" and "step up and shoulder more of the burden in order to keep Europe safe against Russia's increasing campaign of sabotage and destruction on our continent".

In the talks with Scholz, Starmer stressed that it was important to ensure Ukraine "was in the strongest possible position in the coming months", so that any peace deal to end its war with Ukraine "could be achieved through strength."

"President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it's clear that's got Putin rattled," Starmer said ahead of the trip.

"We know that he's worried about the state of the Russian economy."

By keeping up sanction pressure on Russia's energy revenues and companies supplying its missile factories, the UK and its European partners could "crush Putin's war machine," he added.

Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, before travelling to meet with the leaders of the 27 EU Member States at an informal meeting of the European Council.

The session is part of Starmer's "ongoing commitment to strengthen our partnership with the European Union," said Downing Street.

Resetting post-Brexit relations with the EU is a key foreign policy strategy for Starmer, who was a strong supporter of staying in the bloc during the 2016 referendum.

jwp/yad

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Budget 2025 Live, Budget Speech Live, Income tax budget 2025 Live
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Budget 2025 Live, Budget Speech Live, Income tax budget 2025 Live
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On