 Storm Kathleen: Nearly 70 flights cancelled across UK, train services disrupted; 70mph gusts expected
Storm Kathleen: Nearly 70 flights cancelled across UK, train services disrupted; 70mph gusts expected

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Due to Storm Kathleen, multiple flights across the United Kingdom have been cancelled and diverted. Train services have also been affected.

Storm Kathleen hit United Kingdom on Saturday, with strong gusts of wind affecting large parts of the country. A yellow weather warning has been issued in the north-west and south-west of England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm on Saturday. Gusts of 70mph are expected in some parts across the country.

Storm Kathleen has hit United Kingdom on Saturday, with strong gusts of wind affecting large parts of the country. (File photo)
Storm Kathleen has hit United Kingdom on Saturday, with strong gusts of wind affecting large parts of the country. (File photo)

Nearly 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday have already been cancelled. Multiple flights have also been diverted.

All Aer Lingus flights leaving Belfast City Airport have been cancelled as well as several British Airways and Air France services, reported The Telegraph.

The experts are linking warmer temperatures across the UK to the storm. “The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm – situated out towards the west of the UK – is bringing a southerly wind across the UK," Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer told The Guardian.

“This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C,” added Glaisyer.

Effect on train services

Storm Kathleen has caused disruptions in train services across Scotland. Network Rail Scotland had decided “to slow trains” across several main routes from midday on Saturday. Train passengers have been advised to check routes before travelling.

Damage caused by the storm

Amid the strong winds caused by Storm Kathleen, thousands of homes in Ireland have been left without electricity.

In Atherton, Greater Manchester, a crane fell over into a house on a residential street. A lorry carrying the crane overturned on the road, causing damage to the roof and walls of the property, reported The Telegraph.

The storm has caused flooding in many areas. River Ouse has burst its banks, leading to flooding across roads in York city centre. Flood warnings have been issued for river Thames.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
