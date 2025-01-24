Storm Éowyn in UK and Ireland: Red alert issued; schools closed ahead of ‘dangerous and destructive' weather event

Authorities in the United Kingdom and Ireland have closed schools and advised citizens to stay indoors as they prepare for what might be one of the worst storms in recent memory. As they get ready for what may be one of the deadliest storms in recent memory, authorities in the UK and Ireland have shuttered schools and urged residents to stay home.(AFP/Genya SAVILOV/representative)

Extratropical "bomb: cyclone Storm Éowyn, which developed in the North Atlantic and quickly grew stronger, is predicted to deliver strong winds, a lot of rain, and some snow to the area, CNN reported .

The Met Office has issued unusual red weather warnings and predicted gusts of up to 100 mph (161 km/h) in certain coastal regions of Northern Ireland and portions of Scotland on Friday, reported by the BBC.

According to the wind warnings, flying debris might endanger human life.

Alerts were sent to about 4.5 million individuals in at least 28 locations in Scotland and Northern Ireland, emergency mobile notifications, fell on the same day as the most severe warnings, which were scheduled to be issued in six locations in Northern Ireland and 22 locations in Scotland.

“We reserve the issuing of red warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn,” the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said.

Keith Leonard, the head of the National Emergency Coordination Group for Ireland, said in a statement that “Storm Éowyn is going to be a very dangerous and destructive weather event".

The Northern Irish Education Authority and the Irish Department of Education have announced that all schools in Northern Ireland and Ireland would be closed on Friday. Authorities in Ireland have announced that public transit would not operate.

The Republic of Ireland may see the storm of the century, as reported by the BBC.

The Met Office's most severe weather warning, red, indicates that dangerous weather is predicted and that people should take precautions to protect themselves and others.

The Met Office advised citizens to anticipate major transport disruptions and structural damage.

Éowyn, along with wind, is predicted to bring rain, snow, and wind to some areas of the United Kingdom. Parts of southern Scotland and northern England are under a yellow snowfall warning. According to the Met Office, snowfall may range from six to 10 inches throughout Scotland's central belt.

This "bomb cyclone" was created by the same energy system that dumped record amounts of snow on the U.S. Gulf Coast. (AFP)

Although there are yellow wind warnings in effect for Saturday morning and early afternoon in the northern part of the nation, Éowyn is anticipated to depart the UK on Saturday.

Paul Givan, the education minister for Stormont, stated that the decision to recommend school closures was made in order to protect children's lives. The centre belt of Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, is under a red warning as the storm advances east.

In the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney declared that individuals should avoid travelling in regions that were under a red alert.

Friday will see the closure of schools in at least 20 local authorities, which includes the majority of central Scotland.

Transport disruptions

The extreme weather warning will also prevent all but necessary workers from entering Edinburgh's Scottish Parliament.

Friday morning into the afternoon will see a sharp rise in winds from the west to the east over the United Kingdom, with peak gusts of 80 to 90 mph (129 to 145 km/h).

Many trees will probably be blown over, and traffic will be severely disrupted with roads severely damaged and planes, trains, and ferries maybe cancelled.

There is also a chance of power outages, some of which may persist for many days.

Belfast City Airport issued a warning that flights could be disrupted.

All train services in Scotland will be halted on Friday, the suspension was necessary to protect both employees and passengers.

From 6:00 to 21:00 on Friday, the centre belt of Scotland, north Wales, and the north of England are under an amber wind warning.

It is anticipated that Storm Eowyn will bring extensive disruption, including major building damage and road closures.(AP)

Parts of Scotland will be under another amber warning for wind on Friday from 13:00 until 6:00 on Saturday.

However, Thursday marks the start of the major weather shift in the UK as strong, gusty winds and heavy rain spread over the nation.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in effect for a large portion of the Welsh coast, the South West coast, and the south coast of England.

Although the effects of the climate crisis on extratropical cyclones are yet unknown, some research indicates that the greatest storms—like Éowyn—may be becoming more powerful as a result of climate change, CNN reported.