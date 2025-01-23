'Danger to life' warnings issued as Storm Eowyn approaches the UK

A powerful storm, dubbed Eowyn, is set to batter the UK on Friday, with red alerts issued for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland. The storm is expected to bring winds of up to 100mph (161km/h), causing significant disruption and potentially putting lives at risk.

The Met Office has issued a danger warning, advising against unnecessary travel and warning of the potential for widespread disruption, including power cuts, transport disruptions, and falling trees.

Weather warnings

Northern Ireland will be under a red warning for winds from 07:00-14:00 GMT on Friday, affecting busy morning traffic. A similar warning will be in place for Central Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, from 10:00-17:00 GMT.

The rest of the UK will be under amber and yellow warnings, with heavy rain, snow, and strong gusts expected across much of the country. The worst of the weather is expected in northern England and Wales.

High winds are expected to develop very quickly across the UK on Friday, with gusts between 80 and 90mph (129-145km/h) throughout the day. There is a high chance of disruption, falling trees, transport being disrupted, and power cuts, some of which could be prolonged over several days. The Met office has issued a ‘danger to life’ warning and unnecessary travel should be avoided.

Storm Eowyn

Storm Eowyn will begin to make its presence felt on Thursday, bringing strong winds and rain across the country. Waves in coastal areas, particularly in the south, are expected to rise high, with considerable sea spray.

As the storm moves east, snow is possible in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and northern England, especially on higher ground. The Met Office has issued a total of 12 warnings across different regions for winds, rain, and snow until the weekend.

Citizens are advised to take precautions and stay informed as conditions escalate. The storm is expected to create issues extending to Sunday, making it essential for people to plan ahead and stay safe.

This is the fifth named storm of the season, and the UK is bracing itself for the worst.