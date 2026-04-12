Strait of Hormuz blockade update: Trump threatens Iran with Gulf of Trump suggestion after ceasefire talks fail

President Donald Trump has a new series of threats for Iran after ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan failed over this weeend. The 79-year-old on Sunday addressed speculation about renaming the Strait of Hormuz/Persian Gulf to Gulf of Trump, something that he managed to pull with the Gulf of America (Mexico) via an executive order in January. President Donald Trump makes a fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, on April 11, 2026 (AFP)

This comes as Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegations at the negotiations, said the Iranian side did not accept Washington's terms for ending the war, even after 21 hours of talks. Hours after the talks collapsed, Trump said on social media that the negotiations with Iran failed as ‘Iran is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions’.

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Strait of Hormuz blockade In a Truth Social post, Trump revealed that the US would begin blocking maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, directing the Navy to act immediately. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, adding that US forces would “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran.”

Despite describing the broader negotiations as constructive, Trump made clear that Washington would not compromise on its red line. “... but that doesn't matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he added.

Read More: ‘No one who pays Iran…’: Donald Trump announces naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Islamabad talks fail

The president further issued a stark warning about potential military escalation, stating: “They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully "LOCKED AND LOADED," and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran.”

“My three Representatives, as all of this time went by, became, not surprisingly, very friendly and respectful of Iran’s Representatives, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, but that doesn’t matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”