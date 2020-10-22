e-paper
Study finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine follows genetic instructions

Study finds AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine follows genetic instructions

AstraZeneca’s Oxford Covid-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent scientists.

world Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
London
(File photo for representation)
         

AstraZeneca’s Oxford Covid-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent scientists.

“The vaccine is doing everything we expected and that is only good news in our fight against the illness,” said David Matthews, an expert in virology from Bristol University, who led the research.

