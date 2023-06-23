Home / World News / Titan submersible LIVE: US Navy detected ‘catastrophic implosion’ days ago
Live

Titan submersible LIVE: US Navy detected ‘catastrophic implosion’ days ago

Jun 23, 2023 09:45 AM IST
OPEN APP

Submersible Titan Live updates: A five-day multinational search operation came to an end after it was concluded that OceanGate's Titan craft has imploded'

Titan submersible LIVE: The submersible that set out on an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, almost 13,000 feet below the sea level, has imploded near the site where the British passenger liner sank in 1912. All five members onboard the ill-fated vessel were concluded to have been killed in the ‘catastrophic implosion’, ending the a multinational five-day search.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS)

The submersible, owned by US-based firm OceanGate, lost its contact with the support ship on the surface after an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world's most famous shipwreck.

Five major fragments of the 22-foot vessel, including including the vessel's tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, were located in the debris, according to the US Coast Guard.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 23, 2023 09:45 AM IST

    Did US Navy already inform about ‘catastrophic implosion’ earlier?

    As multiple ships scoured the North Atlantic this week for the missing submersible headed to the Titanic wreck site, the US Navy had already detected an implosion on Sunday at the site where the vessel lost communications.

    The information, which was not definitive, was immediately shared with the US Coast Guard, and a decision was made to continue the mission as a search and rescue to “make every effort to save the lives on board,” according to a senior Navy official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity. (Bloomberg)

  • Jun 23, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Was there any survivor? Likely the person who opted out of the mission over security concern

    A British man Chris Brown had reportedly decided to withdraw from the ill-fated Titanic trip, due to serious safety concerns. Brown had initially reserved a place on the OceanGate craft. Read more

  • Jun 23, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    Did Titanic sink? Conspiracy theories resurface amid Titan implosion report

    The Titanic inspired a tear-jerking blockbuster and expeditions to its watery gravesite -- including a fatal one this week -- but viral TikTok videos peddle a stunning conspiracy theory: the ship never sank.

    More than a century after it went down in the North Atlantic Ocean, wild myths and urban legends about the luxury liner have continued to swirl, including that it was doomed by the curse of a mummified Egyptian priestess.

    Even more striking are a wave of TikTok videos asserting that the Titanic did not sink at all. Many of them have racked up millions of views -- never mind that the claim fails to hold water.

    "The Titanic never truly went under," said a video by a TikTok user called "The Deep Dive," which garnered more than four million views.

    "Everyone is familiar with the tale of the unstoppable ship that perished after colliding with an iceberg, but perhaps that isn't the case."

  • Jun 23, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    Things in common between sinking of Titanic and Titan submersible implosion

    The wife of the man piloting the OceanGate tourist submersible when it imploded during this week's dive to the Titanic wreckage site is a descendant of a wealthy couple who died when the ocean liner sank in 1912.

    Archival records show that Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, The New York Times reported Thursday. Straus was a retailing magnate who co-owned Macy's department store.

    Also, social media users rushed to conclude that just as designer of Titanic Thomas Andrews, who sank with the ship, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush also sank with the submersible both at the same spot.

  • Jun 23, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    Who among 5-member crew was known as ‘Mr. Titanic’

    Among the five members who were onboard the ill-fated Titan submersible, which had a ‘catastrophic implosion’, French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet was known as ‘Mr Titanic’. He participated in multiple expeditions to the Titanic wreck and was widely recognised as one of the world’s foremost experts on the site, earning the nickname.

    The 77-year-old had completed dozens of submersible dives to the crash site, leading the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 after joining the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea.

  • Jun 23, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    Titan's crew killed after vessel’s catastrophic implosion

    The five crew members on the missing submersible that was headed to the Titanic died from a “catastrophic implosion” of their vessel.

    The US Coast Guard drew that conclusion after examining debris found underwater earlier Thursday by a remotely operated vehicle. The debris was found 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic.

    “We immediately notified the families,” Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a briefing in Boston. “On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences.”

  • Jun 23, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    What led the search teams to conclude that Titan had imploded?

    Search teams had sonar buoys in the water for more than three days in the area without detecting any loud, violent noise that would have been generated when the submersible imploded. 

    But the position of the debris field relatively close the shipwreck and the time frame of the last communication with the Titan seemed to suggest the failure occurred near the end of its descent on Sunday.

    The U.S. Navy separately acknowledged that an analysis of its own acoustic data had detected "an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion" near the submersible's location when its communications were lost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
titanic

Titan submersible mishap: All you need to know about the 'Titanic' explorer

world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 08:53 AM IST

An adventure endeavour turned into a disaster as the submersible went missing, eerily refreshing memories and reports of the sinking of "Titanic" ship.

The Titan submersible(via REUTERS)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Titan submersible LIVE: US Navy detected ‘catastrophic implosion’ days ago

Submersible Titan Live updates: A five-day multinational search operation came to an end after it was concluded that OceanGate's Titan craft has imploded'

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 09:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

US Navy recorded the moment Titanic submersible imploded, was destroyed: Report

The craft's five passengers are presumed dead, according to OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the submersible.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard said it had found wreckage of the submersible. (AP)
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
AFP |

1.3 billion people globally will live with diabetes by 2050: Lancet study

India has a much higher burden of non-communicable diseases than many other countries, with 101 million people in the country having diabetes, and 136 million people being prediabetic

Representational image.
world news
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 07:31 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

Titan submersible: Deep-sea robots' search continues. What we know so far

The Titan, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, had been chronicling the Titanic's decay and the underwater ecosystem around the sunken ocean liner since 2021.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph(via REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 06:40 AM IST
AP |

Teen aboard the Titanic sub was ‘terrified’ but wanted to make his father happy

Heartbreaking loss as the Titanic expedition ends in tragedy. Azmeh Dawood devastated as all five passengers, including her nephew, presumed dead.

Tragedy strikes as Titanic exploration ends in disaster. Azmeh Dawood mourns loss of brother and nephew. (Dawood Family)
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 04:40 AM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

‘Submersible deaths similar to 1912 disaster’: ‘Titanic’ director James Cameron

Cameron said the sub had been the source of widespread concern in the close-knit ocean exploration community and drew parallels to the 1912 ocean liner sinking.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet with James Cameron while shooting for Titanic.
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 04:09 AM IST
AFP |

What is catastrophic implosion, cause behind the death of all aboard Titan sub?

The Titan submersible's external parts were discovered, with all five crew members found deceased due to catastrophic implosion.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 03:38 AM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Video: Did ‘impolite’ Pak PM snatch umbrella from woman officer? You decide

The video shows Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif saying something to the woman officer.

The protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella.(Screegrab)
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 02:36 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

UK govt offers condolences to imploded Titan Sub Crew. Three were Britons

UK supporting families of lost Titan submersible crew, says foreign minister.

In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP)
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 01:39 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

‘Even sky's not the limit for two biggest democracies’: PM Modi on Indo-US tie

PM Modi in US: During a joint press statement with US president Joe Biden, the Indian PM highlighted the immense potential of the Indo-US partnership.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Jun 23, 2023 12:40 AM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Owner of missing Titanic submersible OceanGate says crew has died

Titan Submersible: "We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," the statement said.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
world news
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 12:35 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Titan destroyed? Debris found may be from missing submersible, report claims

The debris has been assessed to be from the missing Titan submersible's external body, CNN reported.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
world news
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 12:22 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Is Xi Jinping a dictator? Joe Biden's no holds barred reply

The statements regarding China are “just not something I’m going to change very much”, Joe Biden said.

US president Joe Biden speaks during joint press conference.(PTI)
world news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 11:59 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

This expert's two friends were onboard Titan. His ‘worst fears realised as…'

David Mearns said that his "worst fears have now been realised" and he had been praying for a different outcome.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland.(Reuters)
world news
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByMallika Soni
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out