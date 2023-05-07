Top UN humanitarian official arrives in Saudi Arabia for Sudan talks
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 07, 2023 06:48 PM IST
The UN's top humanitarian official arrived in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Sunday for talks aiming for a ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals, a spokesperson said.
"Martin Griffiths is in Jeddah at the moment and the purpose of his visit is to engage in humanitarian issues related to Sudan," spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.
