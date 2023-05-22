Home / World News / Rishi Sunak reacts as home secy Suella Braverman faces heat over speeding claims

Rishi Sunak reacts as home secy Suella Braverman faces heat over speeding claims

ByNisha Anand
May 22, 2023 11:06 PM IST

Suella Braverman reportedly asked civil servants to help arrange a private driving-awareness course to prevent her speeding violation becoming public knowledge.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to an ethics adviser on Monday as he grappled with the escalating controversy surrounding the speeding ticket received by his interior minister and home secretary Suella Braverman last year.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a press conference in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday.(AP)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a press conference in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday.(AP)

The Indian-origin minister, one of Sunak’s most controversial appointments, landed herself into trouble after reports surfaced that she asked civil servants to help arrange a private driving-awareness course to prevent her speeding violation from becoming public knowledge, which if true, amounts to breaking ministerial rules for using government officials to help with their personal affairs.

Following his arrival from the G7 meeting in Japan on Monday, Sunak told the United Kingdom Parliament that he has had discussions with an ethics adviser and Braverman about the incident. "I've asked for further information and I'll update on the appropriate course of action in due course," he said.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Rishi Sunak, Brazil's Lula at G7; review strategic ties

As the controversy escalates, Sunak is facing an increased pressure from the Opposition parties to initiate an ethics inquiry into the allegation, which can prove to be fatal for Braverman’s career. To add to his headache, the scandal has worsened the fast-growing splits in the governing Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, Braverman, who oversees the police and law enforcement, told the media Monday that she “regretted” the incident. She added that she paid a fine, but did not attempt to "evade" punishment.

This controversy is an added blow to Sunak's promise to restore government integrity and professionalism, when he assumed office in October last year after the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss debacle. Sunak has already lost three cabinet members to scandals so far.

Braverman’s troubles could compound further as the controversy comes at a time when the UK government prepares for the release of migration figures Thursday, which her office oversees. The figures are expected to confirm a record surge in arrivals last year.

The minister was appointed by Sunak shortly after she resigned from Liz Truss' government after she sent confidential information using a private phone.

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg, AFP)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
rishi sunak united kingdom
rishi sunak united kingdom
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out