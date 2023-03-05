Home / World News / ‘Enough, we must…’: UK home secretary Suella Braverman on illegal migrants

‘Enough, we must…’: UK home secretary Suella Braverman on illegal migrants

world news
Published on Mar 05, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Suella Braverman On UK Illegal Migrants: "Enough is enough. The British people want this solved," Suella Braverman said.

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(AFP)
Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Britain will unveil a new law next week to crack down on migrants arriving in the country in small boats from Europe across the English Channel, a report said. Quoting British home secretary Suella Braverman, The Sun reported that the UK government will step up action to tackle the issue of illegal migrants. This comes as the number of people crossing across the English Channel soared to more than 45,000 last year.

Read more: Revenge poisoning? Many Iran schoolgirls sick after possible toxic gas attacks

"Enough is enough. The British people want this solved," Suella Braverman said adding, "they are sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats."

The report said in the past two years saw the number of migrants arriving on the English coast double, adding that the proposed new legislation will mean that asylum claims of all those arriving to the UK on small boats will be ruled inadmissible and they will then be removed to a 'safe third country' as soon as possible.

Read more: Key points one month after Turkey-Syria earthquake

Earlier, former UK PM Boris Johnson agreed on a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants to Rwanda. As per news agency Reuters, the first flight under the deal was planned for June of last year, but it was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The legality of the deal was also challenged by a judicial review at the London High Court which subsequently ruled it lawful in December, however, opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict. The legal battle is expected to end up in the UK Supreme Court and hence may get delayed for months.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
britain
britain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out