Suga expresses concern over China's dominance in East and South China sea at G7
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday has expressed concern about China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas in G7 talks, reported NHK World.
He said Japan will say what needs to be said, and demand action from Beijing.
The leaders held a teleconference on Friday just after 11 pm Japan time. It was the first G7 meeting that included Suga, US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
On the coronavirus pandemic, Suga said he has had an unwavering resolve to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people since assuming his post in September.
He said much has been learned from last year, and that he has implemented what he believes to be the best measures.
Suga said vaccines will be the key to containing infections, adding that fair access in developing countries will be essential.
He called on the G7 to speed up the distribution of vaccines and oppose a protectionist approach to health issues.
He also pledged to increase Japan's contribution to a global framework for purchasing vaccines to 200 million dollars, reported NHK World.
Suga also expressed his determination to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. He said he will work with the International Olympic Committee to realize a safe Game. He called on the other countries for support.
Suga said the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics can serve as proof that mankind has overcome the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suga expresses concern over China's dominance in East and South China sea at G7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tehran confident about lifting of US sanctions despite wrangling: Iran spokesman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar anti-coup protesters honour woman shot dead by police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024
- Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in plane crash in Alabama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox