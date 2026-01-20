Sun triggers most powerful solar radiation storm in two decades: What to know

The Sun has unleashed its most powerful solar radiation storm in over 20 years, sending high-energy particles toward Earth and raising concerns about possible disruptions to satellites, aviation systems and GPS accuracy. One visible effect of the storm could be spectacular auroras. (REUTERS)

According to CNN, forecasters are closely monitoring the event as solar activity ramps up early in 2026.

Largest solar radiation storm since 2003 The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) confirmed that an S4-level severe solar radiation storm is currently underway, a ranking just one step below the most extreme category.

In a post on X, SWPC said this is the strongest radiation storm observed since October 2003, when intense solar activity triggered power outages in parts of Europe and damaged electrical infrastructure in South Africa.

“This is the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years,” the agency said, adding that the most significant impacts are expected in space and aviation operations rather than on the ground.

Potential impact Solar radiation storms occur when fast-moving charged particles from the Sun reach Earth, increasing radiation exposure in space.

According to CNN, astronauts aboard the International Space Station may need to take protective measures by moving to more shielded areas, a precaution used during past solar events.

Airlines operating flights over polar routes could also face elevated radiation levels, while satellite operators may need to adjust systems to avoid disruptions to communications and navigation services.

During a similar geomagnetic storm in May 2024, some GPS-dependent farming equipment briefly malfunctioned, though widespread outages were avoided.

What’s causing the storm Forecasters say the storm was triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) launched from the Sun on Sunday, following an X-class solar flare: the most powerful type of flare.

Solar physicist Ryan French told CNN this marks the first major solar flare of the year.

Unlike radiation storms, CMEs travel more slowly but can cause geomagnetic storms when they collide with Earth’s magnetic field, potentially affecting power grids and satellites.

One visible effect of the storm could be spectacular auroras. SWPC said the northern lights may be visible across much of the northern United States, and possibly as far south as Alabama and northern California.

CNN meteorologists noted that parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota, may have favorable viewing conditions if skies remain clear.

Experts say auroras often appear in short bursts, and even if they aren’t obvious to the naked eye, smartphone cameras may still capture the glow.

Scientists warn that additional flares could occur in the coming days.