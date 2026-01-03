Search
Sat, Jan 03, 2026
New Delhi oC

Aurora alert: Full list of states that will see the northern lights this week. Best time to watch and weather update

ByPrakriti Deb
Published on: Jan 03, 2026 05:35 am IST

Skywatchers in the US may see northern lights this week due to increased solar activity

Skywatchers in parts of the United States may get a chance to see the northern lights this week. Increased solar activity has raised the chances of auroras appearing farther south than usual.

Forecasters warn that auroras are unpredictable. Conditions could strengthen and push the lights farther south.(Brian Owens via REUTERS)
Forecasters warn that auroras are unpredictable. Conditions could strengthen and push the lights farther south.(Brian Owens via REUTERS)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a burst of solar material from the sun is expected to reach Earth late Jan 2 or early Jan. 3. This solar event, known as a coronal mass ejection, could trigger minor to moderate geomagnetic storms.

Such storms improve the odds of seeing the aurora borealis in the northern US. Still, visibility will depend on cloud cover, darkness and how strong the storm becomes.

Space reported that the latest NOAA forecast places several states near or above the aurora “view line,” meaning sightings are possible.

Which US states could see the northern lights

Based on NOAA forecast maps, auroras may be visible this week in parts of the following states:

  1. Alaska
  2. Washington
  3. Oregon
  4. Idaho
  5. Montana
  6. Wyoming
  7. North Dakota
  8. South Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Minnesota
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Michigan
  13. Iowa
  14. Illinois
  15. New York
  16. Maine
  17. Vermont
  18. New Hampshire

Forecasters warn that auroras are unpredictable. Conditions could strengthen and push the lights farther south.

They could also weaken, limiting visibility.

Best time to watch the sky

NOAA says the best time to look for the northern lights is between 10 pm and 2 am local time. During geomagnetic storms, auroras can also appear earlier in the evening.

Space reported that minor storm conditions are possible earlier at night. Moderate storm activity may follow closer to midnight and into early morning hours.

Tips to improve your chances of seeing the aurora

Experts cited by Forbes and Space suggest a few simple steps:

  1. Find a dark area away from city lights
  2. Face north with a clear view of the horizon
  3. Let your eyes adjust to darkness for at least 30 minutes
  4. Use your phone camera to spot faint auroras
  5. Photography experts also recommend using night mode or manual settings and keeping the camera steady.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
News / World News / US News / Aurora alert: Full list of states that will see the northern lights this week. Best time to watch and weather update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On