Aurora alert: Full list of states that will see the northern lights this week. Best time to watch and weather update
Skywatchers in the US may see northern lights this week due to increased solar activity
Skywatchers in parts of the United States may get a chance to see the northern lights this week. Increased solar activity has raised the chances of auroras appearing farther south than usual.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a burst of solar material from the sun is expected to reach Earth late Jan 2 or early Jan. 3. This solar event, known as a coronal mass ejection, could trigger minor to moderate geomagnetic storms.
Such storms improve the odds of seeing the aurora borealis in the northern US. Still, visibility will depend on cloud cover, darkness and how strong the storm becomes.
Space reported that the latest NOAA forecast places several states near or above the aurora “view line,” meaning sightings are possible.
Which US states could see the northern lights
Based on NOAA forecast maps, auroras may be visible this week in parts of the following states:
- Alaska
- Washington
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Montana
- Wyoming
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Illinois
- New York
- Maine
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
Forecasters warn that auroras are unpredictable. Conditions could strengthen and push the lights farther south.
They could also weaken, limiting visibility.
Best time to watch the sky
NOAA says the best time to look for the northern lights is between 10 pm and 2 am local time. During geomagnetic storms, auroras can also appear earlier in the evening.
Space reported that minor storm conditions are possible earlier at night. Moderate storm activity may follow closer to midnight and into early morning hours.
Tips to improve your chances of seeing the aurora
Experts cited by Forbes and Space suggest a few simple steps:
- Find a dark area away from city lights
- Face north with a clear view of the horizon
- Let your eyes adjust to darkness for at least 30 minutes
- Use your phone camera to spot faint auroras
- Photography experts also recommend using night mode or manual settings and keeping the camera steady.