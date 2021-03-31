IND USA
Pedestrians walk in the Flushing neighbourhood in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.(AP)
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested

  • The attack happened late Monday morning outside an apartment building two blocks from Times Square, a bustling, heavily policed section of midtown Manhattan known as the “Crossroads of the World.”
AP | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:43 PM IST

The suspect wanted in the brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department.

The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City's Times Square on Monday. The tweet did not release the man's identity.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

united states
