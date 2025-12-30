‘Suspect was mentally unstable…’: 7 facts on the Suriname knife attack

The father, who killed himself on Monday, after suspected of stabbing four of his own children to death in a rampage in Suriname's capital appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. The man appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and four of his children, aged five to 15, were killed in the attack overnight Saturday into Sunday in and around his home.(REUTERS file photo for representation)

The 43-year-old attacker hanged himself to death in a police station cell in South America's Suriname, news agency AFP reported quoting police officials.

“The man appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and four of his children, aged five to 15, were killed in the attack overnight Saturday into Sunday in and around his home,” police chief Melvin Pinas said.

Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons took to her Facebook page to address the ruthless killings.

“At a time when family and friends should stand together and support one another, we are faced with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world,” she wrote on her post.

“A father who takes the lives of his own children and, in the process, kills his neighbors as well. I wish all those in mourning much strength, courage, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time,” she added.

As the harrowing incident rocked Suriname, here are another seven facts around the attack: