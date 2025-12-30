‘Suspect was mentally unstable…’: 7 facts on the Suriname knife attack
The 43-year-old suspect suffered from mental issues and not just killed children but their grandparents too.
The father, who killed himself on Monday, after suspected of stabbing four of his own children to death in a rampage in Suriname's capital appeared to be suffering from mental health issues.
The 43-year-old attacker hanged himself to death in a police station cell in South America's Suriname, news agency AFP reported quoting police officials.
“The man appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and four of his children, aged five to 15, were killed in the attack overnight Saturday into Sunday in and around his home,” police chief Melvin Pinas said.
Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons took to her Facebook page to address the ruthless killings.
“At a time when family and friends should stand together and support one another, we are faced with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world,” she wrote on her post.
“A father who takes the lives of his own children and, in the process, kills his neighbors as well. I wish all those in mourning much strength, courage, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time,” she added.
As the harrowing incident rocked Suriname, here are another seven facts around the attack:
- The 43-year-old suspect, who hanged himself inside his police station cell was identified only by initials D.A and not any name.
- Apart from the four kids, he also reportedly killed their grandparents and another child.
- The suspect had an argument with his wife over call before the stabbing began with his 11-year-old daughter. He ruthlessly stabbed her 44 times inside the kitchen of their home, AFP reported quoting local media.
- The suspect was forced to be shot in the legs during arrest after which he was hospitalized and then transferred to a police cell Sunday evening.
- Justice and police minister Harish Monorath told the local radio station ABC that after the man was being monitored closely after he was moved from the hospital to the jail cell and that there was no one present when he hanged himself.
- The attack began at home before the two children managed to get out and call their grandparents across the street, only to for deadly consequences to follow for them too.
- The man killed people in another house and while heading for yet another he was stopped and arrested by police.