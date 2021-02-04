Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer
Sweden plans to launch a digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer, assuming there is an international standard in place for the document by then, the government said on Thursday.
Governments and developers around the world are exploring how such certificates could help to reopen economies by identifying those protected against Covid-19.
"When Sweden and countries around us start to open up our societies again, vaccination certificates are likely to be required for travel and possibly for taking part in other activities," Swedish digitalisation minister Anders Ygeman told a news conference.
Denmark said on Wednesday that it would launch a first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.
