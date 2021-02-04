IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer
Passengers prepare to check in at Arlanda airport for the first flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden(via REUTERS)
Passengers prepare to check in at Arlanda airport for the first flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden(via REUTERS)
world news

Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer

Denmark said on Wednesday that it would launch a first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Sweden plans to launch a digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer, assuming there is an international standard in place for the document by then, the government said on Thursday.

Governments and developers around the world are exploring how such certificates could help to reopen economies by identifying those protected against Covid-19.

Also read| Fears raised over facial recognition use at Moscow protests

"When Sweden and countries around us start to open up our societies again, vaccination certificates are likely to be required for travel and possibly for taking part in other activities," Swedish digitalisation minister Anders Ygeman told a news conference.

Denmark said on Wednesday that it would launch a first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid guideline covid 19 news sweden
app
Close
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington.(AP/ File photo)
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Hunter Biden's announces memoir 'Beautiful Things', out in April

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:55 PM IST
“Beautiful Things” was circulated among several authors and includes advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vaccine drive against the coronavirus disease at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, China on January 29. (Reuters file)
A vaccine drive against the coronavirus disease at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, China on January 29. (Reuters file)
world news

China gives 31.2mn Covid shots as second firm applies for license

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:26 PM IST
China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in the second week of February when millions are expected to travel though the numbers are likely to be less this year than in other years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis(AP)
Pope Francis(AP)
world news

Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:21 PM IST
In a video message to a conference on liturgical music organized by the Vatican’s culture ministry, Francis recalled the importance of music to the life of the church, citing in particular its prominent role in indigenous Catholic liturgies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child wearing a mask holds on to a woman as they walk through a popular shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, has largely returned to normal.(AP)
A child wearing a mask holds on to a woman as they walk through a popular shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, has largely returned to normal.(AP)
world news

China bat caves need exploring in search for Covid origins, WHO team member says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The origin of the coronavirus has become highly politicised following accusations, especially by the United States, that China was not transparent in its early handling of the outbreak. Beijing has pushed the idea that the virus originated elsewhere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents wait to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from members of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.(AFP)
Residents wait to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from members of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.(AFP)
world news

UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing Covid-19 vaccinations to Holocaust

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Britain is currently rolling out a mass vaccination programme and more than 10 million people have been given their first shots of the Covid vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers prepare to check in at Arlanda airport for the first flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden(via REUTERS)
Passengers prepare to check in at Arlanda airport for the first flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden(via REUTERS)
world news

Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer

Reuters, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Denmark said on Wednesday that it would launch a first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moscow's Department of Technology said it operates in strict accordance with Russian laws.(AP)
Moscow's Department of Technology said it operates in strict accordance with Russian laws.(AP)
world news

Fears raised over facial recognition use at Moscow protests

Reuters, Tbilisi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
With more than 105,000 cameras, Moscow boasts one of the world's most comprehensive surveillance systems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German soldier helping in elderly nursing home of Germany's Red Cross as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues during an extended lockdown.(REUTERS)
German soldier helping in elderly nursing home of Germany's Red Cross as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues during an extended lockdown.(REUTERS)
world news

Red Cross to help 500 million get Covid shots

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it would throw its weight into the distribution and acceptance of vaccines among some of the hardest-to-reach communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters hold a rally in solidarity with Hong Kong protesters, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2019.(REUTERS)
Supporters hold a rally in solidarity with Hong Kong protesters, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2019.(REUTERS)
world news

Canada: Hong Kong graduates can apply for work permits, slams China on rights

Reuters, Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The announcement marks the latest step in Canada's campaign to help Hong Kong after China imposed a new national security law in late June 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organisation team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan.(REUTERS)
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organisation team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO: Discussions open, meetings frank in Wuhan

AP, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The team on Thursday spent around two hours meetings with managers and residents at the Jiangxinyuan community administrative center in Wuhan's Hanyang District.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker wearing protective suits stand beside people waiting for their turn for coronavirus testing at a center for private Covid-19 testing in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia,(AP)
A medical worker wearing protective suits stand beside people waiting for their turn for coronavirus testing at a center for private Covid-19 testing in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia,(AP)
world news

Malaysia sets Feb 2022 target to complete Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:58 PM IST
On Tuesday, the government said the first batch of the vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech is on track for delivery on Feb. 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FAO logo during the opening session of the World Food Day at the FAO headquarters in Rome.(AP)
FAO logo during the opening session of the World Food Day at the FAO headquarters in Rome.(AP)
world news

World food price index rises in January, at highest level since July 2014: FAO

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:56 PM IST
The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests remained on course to hit an annual record in 2020, but warned of a sharp fall in stocks and signalled unexpectedly large import demands from China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks following his meeting with US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu has named Aaron Klein, a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections. Klein, who has written a number of books that questioned Barack Obama's fitness for the presidency, confirmed his new appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks following his meeting with US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu has named Aaron Klein, a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections. Klein, who has written a number of books that questioned Barack Obama's fitness for the presidency, confirmed his new appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Israel's Netanyahu postpones planned visits to UAE, Bahrain

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Netanyahu has said he plans to visit Israel’s new Gulf partners for several months. It would be the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister. But those plans have been repeatedly postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents at the Kashgar city vocational educational training centre attend a Chinese lesson during a government organised visit in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China,(Reuters/ File photo)
Residents at the Kashgar city vocational educational training centre attend a Chinese lesson during a government organised visit in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China,(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Australia asks for UN Probe into new China Uighur abuse claims

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Australia urged China to allow international observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, to be given immediate and unfettered access to Xinjiang, the statement read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administrates a Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine dose to a health care worker .(AP)
A nurse administrates a Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine dose to a health care worker .(AP)
world news

UK begins world-first alternate dosing Covid-19 vaccine trial

PTI, London
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The study, backed by 7 million pound of government funding, will determine the effects of using different vaccines for the first and second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP