Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally
Police in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday (local time) fired tear gas on participants of a feminist rally held on the eve of International Women's Day, and arrested two demonstrators.
According to a report by Sputnik, the police had warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement.
Less than 100 people had participated in the protest, said the police.
"The people regrouped and moved along the Langstrasse in the direction of the fifth district. This movement was also stopped and tear gas had to be used again. During this police operation, a demonstrator bit a police officer," the police said.
The woman who bit the police officer has been arrested. When others tried to rescue her, the police used tear gas again and arrested another demonstrator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid
- Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers
- "At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 pandemic: WHO warns against letting guard down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wins trust vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutated Covid-19 variants responsible for spike in cases across Europe
- Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline in new infections, WHO said Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban kill 7 Afghan soldiers in northern Balkh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bill on party-line vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swedish police break up coronavirus demonstration in Stockholm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of 'Everything will be OK' protester exhumed in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter's Jack Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bye, Bismarck: 144 US cities could lose status as metro areas
- Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the US population has more than doubled since 1950.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox