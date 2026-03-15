Switzerland closes airspace for US military planes amid Iran war, cites neutrality
Switzerland government said two requests for US reconnaissance planes to cross over Switzerland were rejected on Sunday.
Switzerland announced closing its airspace for US military flights amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, citing its tradition of neutrality in armed conflicts.
The development comes even as US President Donald Trump urged other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, following Iran's threat to retaliate Washington's bombing of the Kharg Island.
The Switzerland government said two requests for US reconnaissance planes to cross over Switzerland were rejected on Sunday. However, the federal authority granted permission to three other flights, including two transport aircraft.
"The Swiss Federal Council has today decided on several requests for overflights by US military aircraft. Two requests linked to the war in Iran have been rejected, while one maintenance flight and two overflight requests for transport aircraft have been approved," a government statement read.
Follow latest updates on US-Iran conflict
The country said that the country's tradition of neutrality would be applicable in the ongoing war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.
"Since February 28, 2026, heavy fighting has been taking place in the Middle East. A war is ongoing between the United States and Israel and Iran. Switzerland’s neutrality law applies in relation to these states. In this context, several overflight requests for US military and state aircraft have been submitted," it added.
To be sure, Switzerland's neutrality law maintains that the country would not participate in a war between states. It also mandates for non-participation in armed conflicts, non-membership in military alliances.
Also Read: ‘Iran completely decimated’: Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz
As the US-Iran war entered its third week, both sides have rejected peace talks and vowed to continue fighting. While, US President Trump said Iran was 'completely decimated' after Friday's attack on Kharg Island, Tehran has vowed retaliation, warning the US to move industries out of the region.
Ever since the conflict began with the Israel and the United States attacks on Iran on February 28, the war has killed more than 2,000 people, mostly in Iran, and created the biggest-ever oil supply disruption, pushing up global prices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More