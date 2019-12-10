e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Sydney choked by haze from Australia bush fires, AQI 11 times more than hazardous level

Local health officials advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and those with heart and lung problems were told to avoid all outdoor activity.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:47 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Sydney
Pedestrians are seen wearing masks as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia.
Pedestrians are seen wearing masks as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia.(REUTERS)
         

Wildfires engulfed the Australian city of Sydney on Tuesday in haze so thick in some places it was 11 times worse than the level considered “hazardous,” and was apt to trigger fire alarms.

The city cancelled ferries and some offices in the downtown area were evacuated.

Local health officials advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and those with heart and lung problems were told to avoid all outdoor activity.

“The smoke here in Sydney is extremely bad today, it is some of the worst air quality we’ve seen,” Richard Broome of New South Wales Health told reporters.

“We are just urging people once again to take these (conditions) seriously,” Broome said.

Ambulances have been answering dozens of respiratory-related calls a day, said the head of NSW Ambulance, Brent Armitage.

Sydney Trains warned that fire alarms at train stations might be set off by the thick smoke drifting into the city from fires ringing Sydney.

The regional environmental department said the air quality index, or AQI, in some parts of the city was more than 11 times the 200 reading considered hazardous.

Given the dire air quality, workers should not be forced to toil on outdoor job sites while the haze persists, said Unions NSW’s assistant secretary, Thomas Costa.

“Toxicity is very, very high,” Costa said.

Winds were expected that could clear the air but also fan the brush fires, weather forecasts showed.

tags
top news
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed
US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed
After Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s Tesla is gearing up for electric ‘Cyberquad’ ATV
After Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s Tesla is gearing up for electric ‘Cyberquad’ ATV
Harley-Davidson bikes thunder loud at India’s first Flat Track timed trials
Harley-Davidson bikes thunder loud at India’s first Flat Track timed trials
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadKapil SharmaDelhi Kirari Market FireGmail New featurePrepaid PlansCRPFHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News