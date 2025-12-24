Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels, 1 ship around the country

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels and one ship operating around the country as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday. This handout photo taken on December 9, 2025 shows a Chinese J-16 fighter jet flying over the sea near Japan.(Representational Image/AFP)

As per the MND, of the five sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Five sorties of PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC 8) today. One out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a X post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected six sorties of Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels operating around the country as of 6 am (local time).

As per the MND, of the seven sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Six sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC 8) today. Two out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a X post.

Meanwhile, the bipartisan US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has released a new report titled "Ten More for Taiwan", outlining urgent steps to strengthen deterrence against potential Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Released jointly by Committee Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, the report builds on the committee's earlier "Ten for Taiwan" framework, which identified deterring CCP military action against Taiwan as central to the committee's mandate. The latest document warns that developments driven by Beijing since the initial report have significantly increased the risk of conflict, making immediate and comprehensive action necessary.

The report underscores that the United States' primary objective is to prevent war, stressing that effective deterrence will require the urgent use of all elements of national power, including military, economic, political, and diplomatic tools. It calls for deeper US-Taiwan cooperation across defence, trade, technology, and political engagement.