Home / World News / Taliban attacks kill 20 soldiers, policemen, hours after Donald Trump call: Officials

Taliban attacks kill 20 soldiers, policemen, hours after Donald Trump call: Officials

Hours after US President Donald Trump said he had a “very good” chat with the insurgents’ political chief, Taliban killed 20 Afghan soldiers in overnight attacks.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Afghanistan
Hours after chat with US President Donald Trump, Taliban killed 20 Afghan soldiers in overnight attacks.(REUTERS)
         

The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had a “very good” chat with the insurgents’ political chief.

“Taliban fighters attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz last night, killing at least 10 soldiers and four police,” said Safiullah Amiri, a member of the provincial council.

The insurgents also attacked police in central Uruzgan province Tuesday night, with the governor’s spokesman Zergai Ebadi telling AFP: “Unfortunately, six police were killed and seven wounded”.

