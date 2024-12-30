Taliban bans employment of women by NGOs, threatens of closure

The Taliban says it will close all national and foreign nongovernmental groups in Afghanistan employing women. It comes two years after they told NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women, allegedly because they didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. According to the Taliban, all international and domestic nonprofit organisations that employ women in Afghanistan would be shut down. (AFP)

In a letter published on X Sunday night, the Economy Ministry warned that failure to comply with the latest order would lead to NGOs losing their license to operate in Afghanistan.

The ministry said it was responsible for the registration, coordination, leadership and supervision of all activities carried out by national and foreign organisations.

Also read: Taliban leader bans windows overlooking women's areas: 'Can lead to obscene...'

The government was once again ordering the stoppage of all female work in institutions not controlled by the Taliban, according to the letter.

“In case of lack of cooperation, all activities of that institution will be cancelled and the activity license of that institution, granted by the ministry, will also be cancelled.”

Also read: Taliban hits back at Pakistan for deadly attack that killed dozens in eastern Afghanistan's Paktika

The Taliban have already barred women from many jobs and most public spaces. They have also excluded them from education beyond sixth grade.