Taliban-designated Governor for Afghanistan's Faryab dies after their own explosive detonates

Taliban-designated Governor for Afghanistan’s Faryab dies after their own explosive detonates

Citing the provincial police, TOLO News reported that Mullah Nazem and six members of the group were killed when their own explosive detonated in Dawlat Abad district in the province on Friday night.

world Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Kabul
Earlier, TOLO News quoted the local officials as saying that four members of public uprising forces, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday.
Earlier, TOLO News quoted the local officials as saying that four members of public uprising forces, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday.(AP representative image)
         

Mullah Nazem, Taliban’s designated governor for Faryab, and six other terrorists were killed when their own explosive detonated in Afghanistan’s Dawlat Abad district.

Further details are awaited.

