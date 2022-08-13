Taslima Nasreen 'worried' after Salman Rushdie stabbed; ‘Anyone who is critical of Islam…’

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday said she is worried after knowing how Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an event in New York and said if this can happen to Salman Rushdie in the West, then anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. "He had been living in the West and he has been protected since 1989," the author who fled Bangladesh in 1994 tweeted. Also Read: Salman Rushdie may lose eye, is on ventilator, his agent says

Commenting on the attack on Salman Rushdie, the staunch critic of Islam, Taslima, said "true Muslims" follow their holy script religiously. "And they attack the critics of Islam. Fake Muslims believe in humanity and they are against violence. We want fake Muslims to grow," Taslima tweeted.

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

The truth is, 'true Muslims' follow their holy script religiously. And they attack the critics of Islam. Fake Muslims believe in humanity and they are against violence. We want fake Muslims to grow. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

The attacker of Salman Rushdie has been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar who hails from New Jersey. Though his motive is not yet known, he is believed to have sympathies towards the Iranian government that had called for Rushdie's death. The attacker apparently made social media posts supporting Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Salman Rushdie has faced death threats for decades since the publication of his fourth novel The Satanic Verses in 1988. Iran declared a fatwa against Rushdie and called upon Muslims to kill him. The India-born novelist became a US citizen in 2016 and has been living in New York City.

Taslima Nasreen too faces threats from radical Muslim groups for her novel Lajja. After fleeing Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen adopted Swedish citizenship and currently lives in New Delhi since 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON