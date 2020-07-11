e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

Police said the teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney in New South Wales state just before 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked.

world Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:46 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Sydney
In this image made from aerial video, a jet ski passes over a shark swimming along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia.
In this image made from aerial video, a jet ski passes over a shark swimming along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia. (AP)
         

A 17-year-old surfer died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark, the second fatal attack in a week and at least the fifth in Australia this year.

Police said the teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney in New South Wales state just before 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked. The shark attack left him with severe injuries to his legs.

Several surfers came to the aid of the boy and helped him to shore for medical attention. Despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

Jim Simmons, mayor of Clarence Valley shire, said visitors had flocked to the region for the school holidays and there would likely have been many people in the water.

“What’s happened there this afternoon would shake everybody,” Simmons said. “It’s terribly shocking. All of our sympathies, from people in the area, go out to the boy’s family.”

Last Saturday, a 20-year-old scuba diver who was spear fishing died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia’s Queensland state. The man was attacked near Indian Head on the eastern side of Fraser Island.

The attack happened not far from where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.

A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia state in January, and a 60-year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June.

tags
top news
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Dharavi fights back against Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know
Dharavi fights back against Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir
Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir
LIVE: UP reports 1,403 new cases in 24 hrs, active cases rise to 11,490
LIVE: UP reports 1,403 new cases in 24 hrs, active cases rise to 11,490
‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO
‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads
HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In