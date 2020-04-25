e-paper
‘Tehran watches US closely, but won’t start conflict’: Iran president Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani’s comments were made during a telephone call to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Iranian state media reported.

world Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tehran
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Tehran was closely following US activities, but would never initiate a conflict in the region.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Tehran was closely following US activities, but would never initiate a conflict in the region.(AP Photo)
         

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Tehran was closely following US activities, but would never initiate a conflict in the region.

Rouhani’s comments, which come at a time of rising tension between Washington and Tehran, were made during a telephone call to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Iranian state media reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran follows America’s activities and movements closely, but it will never be the one that starts conflict and tension in the region,” Rouhani was quoted as saying during the call, held due to the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea.

Earlier this month, the US military said 11 Revolutionary Guards naval vessels came close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative”.

Tehran blamed its long-time adversary for the incident.

‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
