e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

Russia’s meteorological service said the temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday. The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

world Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:47 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Moscow
Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.
Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.(AP/ Representative image)
         

A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

Russia’s meteorological service said the temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday. The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F..)

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.

tags
top news
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah helms meeting over Covid-19 crisis in Delhi with CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal
Amit Shah helms meeting over Covid-19 crisis in Delhi with CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Dharavi in June
In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Dharavi in June
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In