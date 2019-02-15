Terrorism cannot be justified: Nepal condemns Pulwama attack

Nepal has condemned the deadliest terrorist attack in decades in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

“The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives,” the release from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put forth late Thursday.

The release further outlined that any kind of heinous act of terrorism cannot be justified, reinforcing Nepal’s stand against such kind of manifestations.

“In line with its principled position, Nepal unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground,” the release added.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, on Thursday evening, called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to extend condolences and concern while condemning the ghastly attack.

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district claimed the lives of 40 security personnel on Thursday. The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has since claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in a blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle.

Also read | You’ve committed a huge mistake: PM Narendra Modi to Pakistan after Kashmir attack

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:08 IST