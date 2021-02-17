IND USA
An electronic message board advises drivers of potential congestion as they drive over snow on Interstate 55 in north Jackson.(AP)
world news

Texas power plants shut by cold; left pipes exposed to elements

“The power plants in the Northeast, we put exterior closures around it,” said Michael Webber, the chief science and technology officer at Engie, and an energy professor at the University of Texas at Austin
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:11 AM IST

Texas blackouts triggered by frozen power infrastructure have left many wondering why the state’s electricity generators weren’t prepared for the cold.

The short answer: They aren’t required to cold-proof their assets. While generators in chillier regions are typically compelled by federal or state rules to protect their plants from the elements, Texas plants can leave their pipes, valves and pressure gauges exposed. It’s cheaper that way.

“The power plants in the Northeast, we put exterior closures around it,” said Michael Webber, the chief science and technology officer at Engie, and an energy professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “They wrap a building around the plant.”

While Texas’s grid operator has called for generators to winterize their facilities after a 2011 cold snap also led to blackouts, it can’t force the companies to do so, said Adrian Shelley, Texas office director of the advocacy group Public Citizen.

“From a generator perspective, the only incentive is to bring energy to market as cheaply as possible,” Shelley said. “Those sorts of investments aren’t recouped in any other way but by selling energy.”

More than 45 gigawatts of Texas electricity capacity has been shut this week, in many cases because the instrumentation froze over, according to the state’s grid operator. Natural gas, coal, wind and even nuclear facilities have gone dark because of the cold and wind turbines have stopped because of ice on the blades.

In West Texas, wellheads have frozen, curbing natural gas supplies bound for power plants. While fieldworkers in frigid North Dakota are used to cold-proofing -- for example, using winterized chemicals for fracking, setting up heaters to keep equipment warm and installing chains on all trucks -- Texans aren’t accustomed to it.

“Some of it too is just the cost of capital,” said Joseph Triepke, founder of the industry research firm Infill Thinking. “We’re all trying to run so lean, and this kind of weather is a once-every-several-years or more kind of thing. You’re just not going to invest in having that winterization infrastructure on hand.”


Nurses picket Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Faribault, Minn., during a healthcare worker protest of a shortage on protective masks.(AP Photo)
world news

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell: Report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • An AP investigation found a logistical breakdown at the heart of the perceived mask shortage, rooted in federal failures to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.
Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charge as crackdown intensifies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Under the new charge, she is accused of breaking a law that has been used to prosecute people who have violated coronavirus restrictions, lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw.
A nursery staff member holds a swab stick as she takes part in pilot testing initiative to allow nurseries to test staff weekly, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain. (Reuters)
world news

UK identifies 1.7 million more people at high Covid risk

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:09 AM IST
Of the new cohort, those over 70 have already been invited for vaccination and 820,000 adults will now be prioritized for the shot “as soon as possible,” the Department of Health said Tuesday in a statement.
The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen.(Reuters)
world news

TikTok accused of failing to protect children from 'inappropriate' content

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:42 AM IST
According to an official statement issued by the European Consumer Organisation BEUC, a complaint has been filed with the EU and the network of consumer protection authorities against TikTok.
Former US President Donald Trump listens to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Trump urges Republicans to dump Senate leader McConnell

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:27 AM IST
"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement.
Japan's vaccination programme chief Taro Kono adjusts his protective face mask during a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Twitter star to vaccine tsar: Japan's Taro Kono's moment in the spotlight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:56 AM IST
In recent weeks, Kono, 58, has used Twitter to publish videos on vaccine safety, repost memes and address media reports. He frequently responds directly to followers - 2.2 million on his Japanese account and 50,000 for his English one.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken(Reuters)
world news

'The path to diplomacy is open right now' with Iran, says US' Blinken

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:53 AM IST
Asked if there was any move under way to resume direct diplomacy, Blinken pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden's public stance that if Iran resumes compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal the United States would do so too.
US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

US President Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Trump, Biden's predecessor as US President, had filed a lawsuit to block $2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Puerto Ricans.
New York City has been prioritizing health-care workers, the elderly and essential workers for immunization.(Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

New York City's rich neighbourhoods get an outsize share of Covid vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The disparities highlight the inequities of a vaccine drive that has already been criticized for what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called “profound” racial disparities.
Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli during a meeting with Indian industrialists in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI Photo)
world news

Nepal PM Oli blames ruling party leaders tried to form parallel government

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, in a surprise move, dissolved the House of Representatives, amidst a tussle for power with his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

Iran's 'meddling' must be tackled before Iraq elections, US tells UN

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:51 PM IST
"We must address Iran-backed militias and Iran's destabilizing activities in Iraq, as well as the remaining ISIS elements," acting US ambassador to the UN Richard Mills told the 15-member Security Council.
One of the variants, Robin 1, has been detected in more than 30 US states but predominates in the Midwest.(Pixabay)
world news

‘No excuse’: Researcher questions US strategy over evolving coronavirus variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The virologist said that the United States has not done enough to get continuously updated with the mutations of the virus.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
world news

IMF, Pakistan reach agreement to release around USD 500 million

PTI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The IMF had agreed in 2019 to provide Pakistan USD 6 billion under a 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement but it was disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic last year.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

UK PM Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST
"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter.
