People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
world news

Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics

The power outage left the people of the state shivering in cold without heat or water.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST

Texas witnessed a severely hard week this month as a winter storm froze the power grid of the US state leaving millions in the dark and as many as 40 people died due to the freezing cold. Since the winter storm and dropping temperature froze power grids, almost 40 per cent of the generators went offline and as the people started turning up the thermostats for heat demanding more energy, power companies had to implement rolling blackouts that wreaked havoc.

Also Read | Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills

The power outage left the people of the state shivering in cold without heat or water. The southern central state of the United States is the only state with its own independent power grid.

Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm, in an aerial photograph taken at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S.
Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm, in an aerial photograph taken at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S.(REUTERS)

Around 7,000 local water utilities were offline or unable to supply drinking water as of Friday afternoon, reported Bloomberg. As water pipes burst in the winter storm, people were left without drinking water or heat prompting emergency officials to airlift bottled water to areas where supply was disrupted. People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.

Empty shelves are seen at snack section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston.
Empty shelves are seen at snack section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston.(REUTERS)

As power outage affected 14.4 million people across the state, many restaurants in the state were forced to throw food with shorter shelf life. Supermarkets across the state also went out of food and bottled water.

City workers and volunteers distribute bottled water at Delmar Stadium, in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2021.
City workers and volunteers distribute bottled water at Delmar Stadium, in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)

While many people inspected the leakage in the water pipes that happened due to the extreme weather conditions, many others volunteered in supplying bottles of water and food to affected areas as the energy supply began restoring.

An aerial view from a drone shows electrical lines running through a neighborhood on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
An aerial view from a drone shows electrical lines running through a neighborhood on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas.(AFP)

Companies like Marathon Oil Corp and Devon Energy Corp have begun restoring the power supply, however, it is not yet clear how much time it will take for gas and oil supply to be back. A crucial part of the natural gas system, the compressor stations that keep the gas flowing through the pipeline, was disrupted due to the power outage. The fuel makes half the state's power source. Ironically, Texas is America's biggest gas producer.

