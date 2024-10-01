Thailand: At least 25 students dead as school bus with 44 catches fire

As many as 25 students were killed after a bus carrying 44 children caught on fire in Thailand, news agency AFP reported. More students are feared to be dead, and cause of fire remains unknown so far. Firefighters work to extinguish a burning bus that was carrying teachers and students from Wat Khao Phraya school, reportedly killing almost a dozen, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, October 1, 2024.(REUTERS)

The accident happened on Phahon Yothin Road near Zeer Rangsit shopping mall in Thailand's Khu Khot around 12.30 pm local time.

Six teachers were also part of the educational trip organised from from the province of Uthai Thani, about 250 km (155 miles) north of the capital Bangkok. Their destination remains unknown so far.

Police could not immediately confirm the number of deceased or injuries. Sixteen students and three teachers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Transport minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the causes of the incident were still be investigated.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there were fatalities and offered condolences to the victims' families.

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates)