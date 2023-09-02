The Great American migration to Europe: Why some families are shifting base

Several families from the United States have bought properties and shifted to Europe in recent years. A report by CNN explores why American families have been shifting base to the an altogether different continent. The reasons for leaving the United States are varied, from adverse political situation to racism. Some families have also made the move for a better peaceful life amid serene natural surroundings. Representational Picture(Getty Images)

The report talks about a family from North Carolina, who have turned over a new leaf in Italy. Dalip and Amber Tibb have bought a home and opened a restaurant in Umbria, which is a region near Rome. The couple now own a three-bedroom penthouse apartment in the town of Giove in the region.

“We wanted to narrow it down to be close to the Rome [international] airport, because that’s where we fly in and out the most,” Amber told CNN.

Dawkins family from Texas

Another family has bought property in Italy. The Dawkins family from Texas have bought a home in the town of Latronico. Nadine Dawkins who is a retired soldier and businesswoman, has ancestral roots in Italy as her great-great-grandfather was from the country. Reportedly, the family decided to leave the United States after the killing of George Flyod.

“[It] showed the world how we as Black people in America have been treated for centuries,” says Nadine.

“Basically, police brutality towards Black people, mass shootings from domestic terrorists, and just the overall hate in this country is why we are leaving the USA,” added Nadine.

Pennsylvanian man's relocation to Portugal

An American man from Pennsylvania bought a dilapidated farmhouse in Portugal and has permanently moved there. Alan Andrew lives with his Belgian husband Vincent Proost at a place called Figueira e Barros.

They razed the original structure and built a great abode for their residence which they named Casa Baio. The new house has solar water heating system, five bedrooms and a swimming pool.

