The Trump Family Business Empire Is Growing. We Mapped Out 268 Pieces of It.

When President Trump ran for re-election in 2024, he and his family already had vast business interests stretching from Manhattan office towers to a golf course in Ireland to hotel deals as far away as Vietnam.

The president’s second term has brought a major expansion of that empire, with forays into cryptocurrency, communications and financial products. Ventures launched since Trump’s re-election generated at least $4 billion in proceeds and paper wealth for the family as of December, according to company statements and securities filings.

It’s unprecedented for a president to have such far-reaching business interests while in office, including in areas his administration regulates. “Neither the President nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, adding that Trump is committed to making the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.”

See how the Trump business empire is set up—and explore it for yourself at the end:

Methodology

The Journal analyzed federal financial disclosures by President Trump and Ivanka Trump stretching as far back as 2015. The analysis excluded Trump-linked entities that didn’t report income of more than $201 in any one report during that span, as well as entities that have sold off assets or otherwise been listed as inactive. Government-mandated financial disclosures are imprecise, and sometimes only provide a general range for the value of holdings or income they generate. Additional business links were collected from sources including Trump Organization press releases, federal securities filings, court documents, state records and media reports.

