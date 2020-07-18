e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘They rule Mexico, not the president’: Cartel posts video before AMLO’s visit

‘They rule Mexico, not the president’: Cartel posts video before AMLO’s visit

In the two-minute clip, members of the fearsome Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) stand in fatigues alongside a seemingly endless procession of armored vehicles.

world Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mexico City
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media. (Bloomberg)
         

A video depicting a sprawling military-style convoy of one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels circulated on social networks on Friday just as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the group’s heartland.

In the two-minute clip, members of the fearsome Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) stand in fatigues alongside a seemingly endless procession of armored vehicles.

“Only Mencho’s people,” members of the cartel shout, pumping their fists and flashing their long guns. The cry was a salute to their leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, one of the country’s most-wanted drug lords.

The video’s release coincided with Lopez Obrador’s visit to the states of Guanajuato, Jalisco and Colima, some of the cartel’s strongholds.

“They are sending a clear message... that they basically rule Mexico, not Lopez Obrador,” said Mike Vigil, a former chief of international operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

A spokesman for Lopez Obrador’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was unclear when the video had been filmed, but it appeared to be authentic, Vigil said.

CJNG is regarded as Mexico’s strongest gang, along with the Sinaloa Cartel formerly led by jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. It is often credited with infiltrating poorly paid and trained police departments across the country to protect its wide-ranging criminal rackets.

In late June, the cartel was quickly fingered as the probable culprit in a brazen attack on Mexico City security head Omar Garcia Harfuch that took place in broad daylight in a posh neighborhood in the capital.

Unlike his predecessors, Lopez Obrador has taken a less confrontational approach on security, preferring to attack what he describes as root causes like poverty and youth joblessness, via social spending.

But the strategy, branded by Lopez Obrador as one of “hugs, not bullets,” has emboldened criminal groups, many security analysts say.

The president’s approach “has only led these cartels to operate with more impunity,” Vigil said.

tags
top news
First phase trial of Covaxin, India’s Covid-19 vaccine, starts on 375 people: Report
First phase trial of Covaxin, India’s Covid-19 vaccine, starts on 375 people: Report
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
LIVE: India records 34,884 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: India records 34,884 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases among lowest in top affected cities
Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases among lowest in top affected cities
Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’
Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’
‘Financial situation challenging’: Air India after sending staff on leave without pay
‘Financial situation challenging’: Air India after sending staff on leave without pay
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In