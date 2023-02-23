This drug in US is turning people into ‘zombies’. Symptoms include skin rotting

A new drug, called Xylazine or “tranq” has wreaked major havoc in cities across the US by causing deadly symptoms including skin rotting.

This ‘zombie drug’ has been approved by the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for veterinary purpose and, was used for cutting heroin, but most recently it has been discovered in fentanyl and other illicit drugs, reported the New York Post.

A non-opioid, xylazine is not safe for humans as its overdose does not allow one to respond to naloxone, or Narcan-the most common overdose reversal treatment.

Symptoms

The drug has symptoms like excessive sleepiness, respiratory depression, and raw wounds that can become severe and spread rapidly with repeated exposure. If left untreated, the ulcerations can become dead skin called eschar, which requires amputation.

In 2021, Philadelphia reported 90% of the lab-tested dope sample contained xylazine, increasing the risk of overdose when combined with other illicit substances. The high of opioids, such as fentanyl, is extended with the help of “tranq” and this is what gives xylazine its appeal.

Over 2660 died of overdose in 2021

But people with substance use disorders claimed that this new drug has killed “any kind of joy” that came with getting high.

“Tranq is basically zombifying people’s bodies,” 28-year-old Sam told Sky News. “Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet.”

In 2021, 2,668 people died in New York because of its overdose, stated the New York City Department of Health while experts suggest that xylazine could worsen the ongoing drug epidemic.