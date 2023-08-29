This European Airline launched ‘only adult’ section on flights. Here's why

In an effort to prevent inconvenience of having a baby and his/her noises' annoyance nearby during a flight, a European airline took a unique approach of designating an "adult-only" section exclusively for passengers aged 16 and above on one its route. The "adult-only" zone is for people who want to work in a quiet environment. (Representative image)

Turkish-Dutch leisure carrier Corendon Airlines has announced to test these “Only Adult” zones on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao route from November 3 this year.

Under the scheme, the front section of the aircraft will be reserved to create the "adult-only" zones with nine extra-large seats with additional legroom and 93 standard seats.

Corendon Airlines said that the zone will be separated from the aircraft by walls and curtains, "creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight".

“This zone in the aircraft is intended for passengers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment. It would also benefit parents of young children who may worry less about upsetting other passengers,” the airline said in a press release.

However, opting for a seat away from children will come at an additional cost. For a one-way ticket, selecting the “Only Adult” zone will incur an extra charge of 45 euros. Choosing an XL seat within this zone will require an additional payment of 100 euros.

According to a Bloomberg report, other airlines have also introduced similar initiatives in recent years include AirAsia X, which has quiet zones on its flights with entry barred to the under 10s, and Singapore carrier Scoot’s Scoot-in-Silence zones for the over 12s.

