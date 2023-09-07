This New Jersey couple found 99 bottles of rum in their wall

While most walls are stuffed with cement or other building materials, a New Jersey couple found their walls stuffed with 99 bottles of rum. “Thirsty? It's five o'clock somewhere!” said Cathy who was giggling while making the funny comment.

Cathy and Roy Aukamp were removing the soaked sections of their basement wall when a cascade of empty rum bottles tumbled towards them.

The couple, 51 and 52 respectively, had only been living in their new house for two days when their basement was flooded following a storm.

“My husband had to remove wet plasterboard and all these bottles came pouring out of one of the walls,” Cathy told Caters News.

In a video recorded by the couple, Roy can be seen shaking his head, baffled, as one by one bottles kept pouring out of the open drywall.

“Thirsty? It's five o'clock somewhere!” said Cathy who was giggling while making the funny comment.

The couple shared the video on Instagram many took a funny jab at them, while many who had been alcoholics themselves shared how they too had hidden the bottles like this once.

One user joked how the couple had “bought a house from Captain Morgan himself.”

“I can relate 😔 as any true alcoholic can tell you, those big flasks of hard liquor can end up being a go to for someone trying to hide their drinking. I did it with vodka, also because it smelled less and was easier to conceal. I didn’t have an empty wall, but I did have a bed frame underneath my mattress…Celebrated my 8 years this week. If you read this and you’re struggling, you can do it too,” shared a user who had previously been an alcoholic himself.

Cathy revealed that the previous homeowner had reached out to the couple and informed them of his sobriety after he saw the viral video online.

“The person who did it saw the video after it went viral and reached out and said there are hundreds more but also that he is now three years sober,” said Cathy.

Well, the Aukamps ain't the only ones who have discovered bizarre things hidden in the walls of their abode. Many have found stuff like Viagra or snakes behind their drywalls.