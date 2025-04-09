This tropical tree wants to be struck by lightning – Here's why

While most trees might wither or die when struck by lightning, the ‘Almendro’ (Dipteryx oleifera), a tropical tree native to Panama’s rainforests, has stunned scientists with its surprising reaction to lightning: it thrives. The tree shows improved growth after being hit, according to a study published in New Phytologist. Researchers from institutions including the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and the University of Louisville studied lightning strikes across a lowland forest at the Barro Colorado Island in Panama. What they found could change the way we understand how lightning impacts ecosystems. Almendro’ (Dipteryx oleifera) thrives after being struck by lightning.(Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Not All Trees React the Same

According to the researchers, not every tree handles lightning the same way. Some species are extremely sensitive and show signs of long-term damage or decay. But the Almendro tree stood out. “Instead of dying off, this particular species seemed to take the hit and bounce back better than before,” said lead author Evan Gora, a forest ecologist with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

Trees that survived lightning strikes showed faster growth and healthier leaves in the years following the strike. The reason? Possibly reduced competition. When lightning strikes a tree, nearby species may die or weaken, leaving more resources — like sunlight and soil nutrients — for the survivors.

High-Tech Tools to Track Nature’s Power

To gather their data, the team used a network of sensors, towers, and even drones to track lightning strikes across a 50-hectare patch of forest. For several years, they recorded 18 confirmed lightning strikes. By comparing tree growth before and after the strikes, researchers discovered that lightning plays a much bigger role in shaping forest health than previously believed.

Bigger Implications for Forest Ecology

This isn’t just about one tree species. Scientists believe these findings could help explain how tropical forests recover after natural disturbances. Lightning is common in tropical regions and could become even more frequent due to climate change.

Understanding which trees can handle it — and even benefit from it — might help forest managers and conservationists plan better for the future. “In a way, nature has its own reset button,” said Gora. “Some trees are better equipped to survive, and they make the most of it.”