'Thought it was a plane again': Gunfire near Venezuela Presidential Palace triggers flashbacks

Hours after Nicolas Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president on Monday (local time), gunfire was reported outside Miraflores, the Venezuelan presidential palace. Shots were fired near the Miraflores presidential palace hours after Venezuelan interim .President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in following the capture of Nicolas Maduro (AFP)

Unidentified drones were spotted over the presidential palace in Caracas, reported news agency AFP, citing sources close to the government. These drones were met with fire from security forces around 8 pm local time. Follow LIVE updates on US Venezuela tensions here

Several videos have also taken over social media in which gunfire can be heard.

Gunfire triggers flashbacks of US intervention

The gunfire triggered flashbacks in Venezuelans from the US military invasion over the weekend. The Saturday attack resulted in the death of at least 40 people and the capture of now-deposed president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

"The first thing that came to mind was to see if there were planes flying overhead but there were not. I just saw two red lights in the sky," the resident near the palace told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Did Trump make a deal with Venezuelan officials for Maduro's ‘removal’? He responds

The eyewitness further added that the sound of the gunfire made everyone believe it was planes flying over the capital again.

"Everyone was looking out their windows to see if there was a plane, to see what was happening," they added.

Maduro pleads not guilty in New York

Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were produced before a court in New York on Monday. During their hearing, both husband and wife pleaded not guilty to the charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Maduro and his wife have been accused of four counts, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

"I'm innocent. I'm not guilty. I'm a decent man, the president of my country," Maduro reportedly told the court says via an interpreter, reported Reuters.