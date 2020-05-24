e-paper
Home / World News / Thousands throng the streets of Hong Kong to protest against China’s security law

Thousands throng the streets of Hong Kong to protest against China’s security law

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups.

world Updated: May 24, 2020 12:22 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters. (AP file photo)
         

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Sunday, as thousands thronged the streets to protest against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city.

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.

