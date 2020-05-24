Thousands throng the streets of Hong Kong to protest against China’s security law

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:22 IST

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Sunday, as thousands thronged the streets to protest against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city.

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.